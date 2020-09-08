Janice Marie (Lombardi) Guerriere, a resident of Milford and Pocasset, passed away with grace on September 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Janice was born in Milford Hospital on March 6, 1938. In 1960, she married the love of her life and best friend, Louis (Babe) Guerriere. They were happily married for over 60 years. She was the cherished mother to her daughters and sons-in-law, who she thought of as her sons. She leaves Beth Sullivan and her husband, James, of Wakefield and Lynn McCarthy, and her husband, Steve, of Norwood. Her legacy of love continued in her five grandchildren, who were the pride and joy of her life, Caitlyn, Lauren and Justin Sullivan and Kristi and Keri McCarthy. Janice was the daughter of the late Domenic (Doc) and Anne (Anesta) Lombardi. She leaves a brother, Paul Lombardi of Estero, Florida, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and a very special group of close high school girlfriends ("The Girls'), whose friendships have lasted a lifetime. She graduated from Milford High School and the Worcester School of Business Science. She was involved in the operation of her husbands business, Guerriere & Halnon Engineering and Land Surveying in Milford and was the company bookkeeper until her retirement. She was the secretary to the Greater Milford Homebuilders Association, a former member of the Quinshipaug Womans Club, the Sacred Womens Club and the Milford Hospital Ladies Aid. She served for many years on the Mlange Committee of the Milford Regional Medical Center. Janice was a member of the Senator Louis P. Bertonazzi Foundation. She and Lou believed in giving back to the community and contributed and supported all of the hospitals major campaigns. They were members of the hospitals 1903 Society. They established the Louis L.E59 and Janice Guerriere Legacy Scholarship at Lous alma mater, Northeastern University, granting financial assistance to a student attending the university. They remain members of the universitys Frank Palmer Speare Society. Janice was a faithful communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford and St. John the Evangelist Church in Pocasset. She and Lou held seasons tickets to the New England Patriots and looked forward to cheering on their team at games and Super Bowls. They traveled extensively, enjoying many cruises and vacations to destinations around the world. Their most precious vacations were those they took with their children, grandchildren and dear friends. Their home in Pocasset served as the setting for many of those special times. Janice could be found on summer afternoons sitting with Lou on the front porch, enjoying a cocktail and taking in the views of the ever changing sea and beautiful sunsets. Janice was deeply grateful for the wonderful care given to her by Dr. Humberto Rossi and the kind team of nurses at the Dana Farber Cancer Center in Milford. Family and friends will gather to remember Janice on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 East Main Street, Milford. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Janices memory to the Milford Hospital Regional Healthcare Foundation - The Oliva Fund for Cancer Care, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757 or to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Legacy of Faith, 5 East Main Street, Milford, MA 01757. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com



