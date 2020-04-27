Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Janyce-Ann Mathewson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janyce-Ann Mathewson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janyce-Ann Mathewson Obituary
Janyce-Ann Mathewson, 77, of Mendon passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Mendon. For many years, she was a bookkeeper at the former Hill Food Service in Milford. Previously, she taught Business Education at Washington High School, Washington, CT. Ms. Mathewson was born in Waterbury, CT in 1942 and was a graduate Mendon High School. She was also a graduate of Bryant College, then in Providence, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and bird watching. In earlier years, she loved traveling around the country with Herb. Jan is survived by her significant other of over 33 years Herbert S. Wood, II of Mendon; 10 cousins in MA, CT, FL, CO, SC, and Alaska; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren in Maine. There are no funeral services planned. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janyce-Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -