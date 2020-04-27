|
|
Janyce-Ann Mathewson, 77, of Mendon passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Mendon. For many years, she was a bookkeeper at the former Hill Food Service in Milford. Previously, she taught Business Education at Washington High School, Washington, CT. Ms. Mathewson was born in Waterbury, CT in 1942 and was a graduate Mendon High School. She was also a graduate of Bryant College, then in Providence, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and bird watching. In earlier years, she loved traveling around the country with Herb. Jan is survived by her significant other of over 33 years Herbert S. Wood, II of Mendon; 10 cousins in MA, CT, FL, CO, SC, and Alaska; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren in Maine. There are no funeral services planned. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 27, 2020