1/
Jason R. McHenry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Robert McHenry, 50, Franklin, MA, passed away on November 19th, 2020. Jason was born on February 20, 1970 in Los Angeles, CA. He grew up in Martinsville, New Jersey and earned a Bachelors Degree in Business Management at Virginia Tech College in 1993. While living and working in Atlanta, GA, he met his future wife Kristen Abatsis. They married in 2006 and settled in Franklin, Massachusetts, where Jason became the proud father of his two cherished children, Connor 11 and Anelie 8. Jason spent 20 years working for Longhorn Steakhouse, moving up the ranks and eventually becoming a managing partner of the Franklin restaurant. Jason leaves behind wonderful memories of being a loving husband and father. The family is grateful for each and every day they were able to see his glowing smile and hear his infectious laughter. He had a passion for cooking and was known for his kind spirit and sense of humor. Jason is survived by his wife and children, parents Bonnie and Warren of New Jersey, and his three older brothers Tim, Jon, and Mike. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother in law Tracy Abatsis, sister in law Courtney Abatsis and his many nieces and nephews who fondly called him "Uncle J". Arrangements are being handled by Matarese Funeral Home in Ashland, where there will be a private service amongst family members. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up for the benefit of his children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jason-robert-mchenry

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved