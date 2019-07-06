Home

Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
Jean A. LaPreste Obituary
Jean A. LaPreste, 85, of Milford passed away July 5, 2019 at the Countryside Healthcare in Milford. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Augustino and Emma (Antelli) LaPreste and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1952. Jean was employed for many years as a supervisor at the Milford Regional Medical Center. Jean was a member of the Milford Trojanettes Basketball Team and enjoyed roller skating and dancing in her younger years. Later in life her favorite things to do were crocheting afghans, making puzzles, playing cards, scratching scratch tickets and any and all activities held in the Countryside rec room. She was known at Countryside as the life of the party and will be greatly missed by her many friends and caregivers there. She was also a very loyal family member, friend and caregiver whos heart she forever touched. She is survived by her brother Anthony Buster LaPreste and his wife Carol of Milford, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jean was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Fitzpatrick and Mary Joy. A funeral home service will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. Calling hours will be held prior to funeral home services from 8:30 to 10 A.M. The burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please visit us at | www.consigli ruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 6, 2019
