|
|
Jean A. (Layfulde) Meehan-Brigida, 88, of Mendon, MA and Florida, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at UMass Hospital in Worcester. Her husband, Victor E. Brigida, predeceased her in January 2009; and her first husband and father of her children, Daniel E. Meehan, predeceased her in December 2000. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be on Friday, morning, March 15, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. A complete obituary will be in the Tuesday edition of this paper or can be found now at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019