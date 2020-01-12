|
Jean C. Iadarola, 87, of Upton, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester surrounded by her loving family. Born in Northbridge, she was the daughter of the late Ovilla and Marie (Vincent) Massey and was a 1951 graduate of Milford High School. Jean was employed as an Engineering Assistant for Valpey-Fisher in Hopkinton prior to her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Upton. She was most happy when cooking and spending time with her entire family. She loved her many years spent on Cape Cod with family, with time at the ocean and walking on the beach in search of keepsakes. Her hobbies included decorating and making beautiful crafts. She is survived by four children, Ronald M. Iadarola of Douglas, Barry A. Iadarola and his wife, June, of Mendon, Brian A. Iadarola and his wife, Laura, of Louisville, KY and Bonnie J. Kleminich and her husband, John, of Shrewsbury; one sister, Norma Jacobs of Westborough; four grandchildren, Christopher Iadarola, Jessica Long, Jack Kleminich, Alyssa Kleminich and two great-grandchildren, Mikayla Iadarola and Alexandra Iadarola; also survived by former spouse Frank Iadarola of Douglas; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers, Raymond, Roger, Donald, Richard and Gerald Massey. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc., 45 Main St., Upton. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020