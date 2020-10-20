1/
Jean E. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean E. (Lancisi) Smith, 83, of Milford passed away on Sat. Oct. 17, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the wife of the late Harry E. Smith who died in 1988. Mrs. Smith had been employed as a licensed practical nurse at the former Cushing Hospital in Framingham for over 30 years. Jean was born July 8, 1937 in Milford the daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth (McGovern) Lancisi and was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1955. A lifelong resident of Milford, she loved trips to Foxwoods Casino and liked to read. In her earlier years, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Jean is survived by her sister, Betty Twitchell and her husband Phil of Milford and her brother, Al Lancisi and his wife Yolander of SC and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 from 5-8 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be held Fri. Oct. 23, 2020 at 9 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main St., Milford. Burial will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved