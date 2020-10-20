Jean E. (Lancisi) Smith, 83, of Milford passed away on Sat. Oct. 17, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the wife of the late Harry E. Smith who died in 1988. Mrs. Smith had been employed as a licensed practical nurse at the former Cushing Hospital in Framingham for over 30 years. Jean was born July 8, 1937 in Milford the daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth (McGovern) Lancisi and was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1955. A lifelong resident of Milford, she loved trips to Foxwoods Casino and liked to read. In her earlier years, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Jean is survived by her sister, Betty Twitchell and her husband Phil of Milford and her brother, Al Lancisi and his wife Yolander of SC and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 from 5-8 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be held Fri. Oct. 23, 2020 at 9 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main St., Milford. Burial will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com
