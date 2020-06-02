Jean F. (Maffia) Hoffman, 88, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home. Jean was born in Milford, March 12,1932, daughter of the late Samuel and Elvira (Rubeo) Maffia and was a graduate of Milford High School, class of 1949. In the 1950s and 1960s, she was employed at the former N.E. Telephone Co. as a telephone operator. She was also employed as a secretary at Sacred Heart of Jesus School and Milford Catholic Elementary School. She retired in 1987 from Blackstone Valley Regional Technical High School in Upton as a secretary in the guidance and special education departments. She was also a communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Milford. Jean was the loving mother of Robert Hoffman of Mendon. She leaves 2 brothers, Fredric Maffia and his wife Mary of Milford and Kenneth Maffia and his wife Catherine (Janc) of Hopedale. Jean was the sister of the late Louis Maffia, Robert Maffia and Dorothy Moffi. A private graveside service will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caregivers and staff of Salmon Hospice for their care and compassion. Memorial donations may be made to Salmon VNA and Hospice, 37 Birch Street, Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.