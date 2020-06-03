Jean L. Smith
Mrs. Jean L. (Metzler) Smith, 93, of Holliston MA died Sunday (May 31, 2020) at Blaire House of Milford after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Smith, who died in 2003. Jean was born in Greenfield MA, the daughter of the late John and the late Emma (Brooke) Metzler. She received her bachelor of science degree from Fitchburg State Teachers College and then began her accomplished career as a registered nurse. Jean was first employed as a teacher of nursing at Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg MA. She then spent several years working as a registered nurse until her focus became raising her young family. She was a founding member and teacher at the Holliston Christian Nursery School. Jean later was employed as an electronics assembler at Honeywell Corporation and then finally was involved with numerous church ministries at the First Baptist Church of Holliston. Jean is survived by her four children: Alex Smith and his wife Sharon of Livingston TX, Gregory Smith of Holliston MA, Barbara, wife of Ted Oxholm of Hopedale MA and Carol, wife of Paul Babineau of Newfoundland Canada; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; her sister-in-law: Jeanette Satkiewicz of Ellicott City MD; and several nieces & nephews. Due to current times, a private family Graveside Committal Service will be held at Lake Grove Cemetery in Holliston MA, but the family looks forward to a future date when friends and family can safely gather at a Memorial Service at the First Baptist Church of Holliston to celebrate Jeans incredible life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New England Aftercare Ministries, 18 Summit Street, Framingham MA 01702. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.

Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.
