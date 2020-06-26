Jeanne M. (Tocci) Maietta, 89, of Milford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was the wife of late Louis E. Maietta who passed away in 2012. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Theodore and Lucy (Mignone) Tocci and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1949 Mrs. Maietta retired in 1995 from the former Foster Forbes in Milford where she was employed as an inspector. She also was formerly employed as an office worker at the Dennison Manufacturing in Framingham. She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, a former member of the Sacred Heart Choir, and a member of the Hoboken Citizens Club, the Swinging Seniors Bowling League and a member of the Silver Sneakers Walking Club. In her retirement years, Jeanne enjoyed social activities, such as Mahjong and playing cards with her friends and spending time with family. She is survived by her children Michael and his wife Joanne (Ferrucci) Maietta of Upton, Robert Maietta and his wife Kim Larrabee of Charlestown RI, Marybeth Maietta-Greene and her companion Ronald Henry Jr. of Milford, Steven and his wife Janice (Boucher) Maietta of Mendon, two sisters Barbara Pellegrini of Dennis MA, Beverly Kavanaugh of Milford, three grandchildren Amelia Maietta of Danvers, Ian Maietta of Coral Springs FL, and Matthew Greene of Milford and many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St Milford Ma. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 A.M. in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 7 East Main St. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Medway Rd. in Milford. Calling hours are Monday from 5 to 7 P.M. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store