|
|
Jeanne S. Burchard, 76, of Franklin, MA, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long illness. Jeanne was the daughter of the late Alice Wolpert and Robert Savidge. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her devoted children Todd Burchard of Franklin, MA, Kim Luccini and her husband Brian of Franklin, MA and Jeff Burchard and his wife Nicole of Scarborough, ME. She was the beloved sister of the late David Savidge and his soulmate, Roberta, of Scarborough, ME, Douglas Savidge of Holliston, MA and Betty Trabalka of Oak Ridge, TN and step-brother Jake Wolpert and his wife Nita of Sterling, AK. She was the adored grandmother, "Gawky", to Bryannah, Madden, Emelia, Christina, Molly and great-granddaughter Peyton. She also leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews who referred to her as "Auntie Jeanne". From her young teens, Jeanne was a passionate and accomplished seamstress who took great pride in recreating clothing she saw in a store. Many family and friends were fortunate to receive one of her homemade gifts which she would create with love. She spent many hours in the fall planting bulbs and was always so excited to see them bloom in the spring and summer. In the spring of 1998, Jeanne graduated from Dean College with an Associate in Science degree with a major in Business Administration. She received High Honors and was inducted into the Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society. When she was relaxing, you could find her either reading a great mystery novel, watching Columbo or various BBC programing, especially Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries. Jeanne loved music from the 50's, 60's and 70's and was one of Neil Diamond's biggest fans. She loved working with numbers and was a dedicated and meticulous bookkeeper and worked until the end. Her biggest joy though was spending time with her grandchildren and children. When she saw any of them her whole face would light up with love and happiness. Jeanne embraced life to the fullest and her incredible spirit, positive attitude and great sense of humor continued to shine through as she survived with stage IV breast cancer for the past 6 years. She considered the people at Dana Farber in Milford her 2nd family. They always treated her with respect, kindness, love and compassion. She was incredibly proud and supportive of her family's fundraising efforts for Dana-Farber. If you would like to support her these fundraising efforts, please consider making a donation. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeanne Burchard to support the Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/kimluccini2020. A memorial service celebrating Jeanne's life will be scheduled for a later date. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Burchard Family. Guest book www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020