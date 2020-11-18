1/
Jeannine M. Smith
1932 - 2020
Jeannine M. (Capistran) Smith, 88, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northbridge. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Smith, who died in 2007. Born in Montreal, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Marie (Sorel) Capistran. She was raised and educated in Canada. She then moved to the United States and settled Massachusetts in 1948 and has resided in Upton since 1962. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Smith was self-employed as a seamstress. She was an active communicant at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish and the former Holy Angels Parish, both in Upton. Jeannine enjoyed sewing, gardening, trips to Cape Cod, playing bingo, and she cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Nancy Durbano and her husband Tony, of Mendon, Doreen Smith-McAuliffe and her husband Michael, of Sarasota, FL, John Smith and his wife Katie, of Westerly, RI, and Frederick Smith, Jr. and his wife Janis, of Thompson, CT; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her siblings Yvette Gagne of Framingham, Jeannette Cardi of Cranston, RI, and Marie Lee of Sebring, FL; her daughter-in-law, Pamela Smith of Upton; and her special son/care taker, John Walsh of Upton. She is predeceased by a son, Stephen Smith, and her brothers, Maurice and John Capistran. Her funeral Mass in St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish and burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Upton will take place privately. Mrs. Smiths family would like to thank the entire Beaumont staff for the devoted and compassionate care that she received while she was there. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Beaumont Resident Activity Fund, 85 Beaumont Dr. Northbridge, MA 01534 The Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to be assisting the Smith family with funeral arrangements. www.uptonfunerals.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020.
