Jeffrey A. Darelius, 71, of Bellingham, MA formerly of Coventry, RI passed away on May 19, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA. He is the husband of Carole A. (Kronick) Darelius and brother of Joel Darelius and wife, Lisa of No. Providence, RI and the late George Darelius survived by his wife, Geraldine Darelius of Claremore, OK. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10AM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main Street, (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Interment will follow at Saint Marys Cemetery Church Street,West Warwick, RI. Visiting hours are on Friday, May 24th from 5PM to 8PM. For complete obituary and guest book visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 22, 2019