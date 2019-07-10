Milford Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Donahue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey G. Donahue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey G. Donahue Obituary
Jeffrey Gordon Donahue, 55, of Hopkinton, passed away Thursday, July 4th 2019. Born in Rochester, NY to Jean (Lacava) of West Henrietta, NY and the late Gordon Donahue. He was the husband of 29 years to the love of his life, Amy (Hollenbeck) Donahue. First and foremost, Jeffrey loved his family and spending time with them. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend. He liked to travel and particularly enjoyed his time in Italy. Jeffrey cherished his time when the family went camping down on Cape Cod. He also loved to play hockey and baseball. Besides his wife, Jeffrey is survived by his two children, Amanda Donahue and Reece Donahue, both of Hopkinton. He leaves behind his sister, Sandy Hellman and her husband, Neil of Rochester, NY and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13th at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Parish, followed by burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or donations.diabetes.org.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now