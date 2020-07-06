1/1
Jeffrey L. Long
Jeffrey L. Long, 54, of Marlborough and formerly of Holliston, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Born in Natick, he was the son of the late Bertha (Nicholson) and Arthur Long. Jeffrey enjoyed eating! He loved to eat meatballs and the students that he sat with during lunch nicknamed him, "Meatball" which stuck with him through the years.even with his family members calling him Meatball. Jeffrey is survived by his siblings, Arthur Long and his wife, Cheryl of Uxbridge, Timmy Long and his wife, Jackie of Hudson, Dennis Long and his wife, Sheree of Crossville, TN, and Sandra Aronofsky-Harding and her husband, Larry Harding of Natick. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Maxine Aronofsky, Shawn and Susanne Stuart, Ally, Brad, Erica, Andy, and Nolan Long and Jessica Snigir. He is predeceased by his nephew, Trevor Long. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral service will follow visitation in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Lake Grove Cemetery, Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffreys name may be made to Special Olympics of Massachusetts, www.special olympicsma.org

Published in Milford Daily News on Jul. 6, 2020.
