Jennie F. (Matondi) Mayer of Bridgewater passed away on June 26, 2019. Jennie was the beloved mother of Mary J. Meserve and her late husband John of Maine, Linda A. Mayer of East Bridgewater and her companion Ron Boucher, and Pamela E. Farley and her husband Peter of Halifax. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael and Steven Meserve, Brian and Jay Sexton, Christopher, Mathew, and Courtney Farley, eight great-grandchildren and her brother Michael Matondi of Medway and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Anne Pleau of Uxbrige and Yolanda Olgiati of Onset and Joseph Matondi of Milford. She was born and raised in Medway, MA., daughter of the late Italian immigrants (Fred and Emilia Matondi). She began raising her children in Medway with her husband, Edward J. Mayer until they relocated due to his job in the 1960s to East Bridgewater where together they constructed their new home. Jennie worked at the Central School in East Bridgewater and later the Foxboro Company while raising her family and taking care of her husband while ill until his passing in 1992. In retirement, Jennie enjoyed reading, watching sports, especially the Red Sox, traveling, and spending time with her family and many friends. Most recently she shared her life with Bud Talpey, her companion of 13 years. The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10-12 followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 12:00 at Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street, Rte 58, Whitman, MA. Burial will follow in the family plot at the Central Cemetery in East Bridgewater. Donations may be made in her name to the activity dept. at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater, 765 W. Center St., West Bridgewater. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 29, 2019