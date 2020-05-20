Home

Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Jennie K. Dore

Jennie K. Dore Obituary
Jennie K. (Niro) Dore, 98, of Milford passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Genesis Healthcare Milford Center. She was the wife of the late John B. Dore who passed away in 2002. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Frank and Rosalinda (Tomassini) Niro and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was educated in the Milford schools. She is survived by her son Robert Dore of Milford, three grandchildren, Michelle, Jenna and Jody, five great-grandchildren, Elijiah, Brook, Kenny, Victoria and Vivianna and one great-greatgrandchild Jake. The funeral and the burial will be private. Calling hours are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St. Milford MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 20, 2020
