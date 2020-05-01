|
Jennie Tosches, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Milford. She is survived by her children Maria Rhiel (Concord, CA) and Ron Tosches and daughter-in-law Melinda (Winter Park, FL); grandchildren Jack Rhiel (Concord, CA), Joe Rhiel (Concord, CA), and Jennifer Kling (Martinez, CA); great-grandchildren Jack, Dominic, Fox, and Rock; and too many nieces, nephews, and cousins to list and was loved by all. She is predeceased by her father Giacomo and mother Maria Tocci, husband Frank Tosches, and her brothers and sisters Joseph Sapiro, Antoinette Caniano, Benjamin Tocci, Erma Cervino, Helen DelMar, Virginia Lioce, Celia Tocci, Josephine Chamberlin, and Dominic Tocci. Jennie grew up in Milford and lived there her whole life. She enjoyed traveling (Italy, Florida, California, Las Vegas), playing bingo, going to the horse track, bowling, and collecting souvenirs. Jennie could light up a room with her smile, drawing people to her. She could strike up a conversation with anyone, even in the grocery store, and wasnt afraid to ask anyone to take her dancing. Anyone who saw her at a wedding, or any other social event, knew Jennie could cut a rug on the dance floor! Jennie always said she was only 19, perhaps the six packets of sugar she had in every cup of coffee were the secret to her youth. Jennie will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Jennie to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. https://www. sacredheartmilford.org Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) restrictions, Jenny will be buried in a private service. A Memorial Service may be held at a later date. The Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St. Milford MA is honored to assist Jennies Family. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 1, 2020