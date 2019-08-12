|
Jennifer Ann Duffy-Rossetti 35, passed away at UMass Memorial on August 2nd, 2019
She is survived by her father Michael Rossetti. Mother Donna (Duffy) Barney and step father Eric Barney. Her grandfather Alfred Rossetti, Brother Alexander Rossetti and step brother Richard St. Pierre Her daughters Kamilla and Kora Masciarelli, Aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Calling hours will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral 46 Water St. from 5 to 7 P.M. followed by a funeral home service at 7 P.M.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
