Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Jennifer A. Duffy-Rossetti

Jennifer A. Duffy-Rossetti Obituary
Jennifer Ann Duffy-Rossetti 35, passed away at UMass Memorial on August 2nd, 2019. She is survived by her father Michael Rossetti. Mother Donna (Duffy) Barney and step father Eric Barney. Her grandfather Alfred Rossetti, Brother Alexander Rossetti and step brother Richard St. Pierre, Her daughters Kamilla and Kora Masciarelli Aunts, uncles and many cousins. Calling hours were held Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral 46 Water St. from 5 to 7 P.M. followed by a funeral home service at 7 P.M. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
