Jennifer Knight, 59, of Milford MA, died Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at UMASS-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester MA after an illness. Jennifer was born in Newton MA, the daughter of the late Daniel and the late Pamela (Chapman) Knight. She was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1977. Jennifer was first employed at the former Davorens Pharmacy located in Milford and also the former Foster-Forbes plant located in Milford. She later was employed at P. J. Stanleys, the Primavera Restaurant and at the former Pippinelles Restaurant; and finally as an assistant manager at Tedeschis & Richdale convenience stores. Jennifer is survived by her 3 Children: Danielle M. LeBlanc and her significant other Ed Burke of Spencer MA, Jonathan P. DeSantis and Joseph D. DeSantis of Milford MA; 2 Grandchildren: Madison A. Lyons and Aubrey G. Burke; her 5 Siblings: Susan L., wife of Richard Miller of Union KY, Kimberly, wife of G. Gregory Gould of Upton MA, Derek B. Knight and his wife Scarlett of Port St. Lucie FL, Melissa Knight of Milford MA and Kristin P. Karlson of Franklin MA; also several nieces & nephews. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life on Friday (May 3rd) at 5:30PM at the Nipmuc Rod & Gun Club, 88 Fiske Mill Road, Upton MA. Memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham MA 01701. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019