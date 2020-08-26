MILFORD-Jennifer L. Rondeau-Dejesus, 38, of Milford, MA passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at UMASS Medical - Center, Worcester, MA. She is the beloved wife of Jose A. Dejesus married for 7 years, and the loving mother of Makayla Rondeau and Isaak Dejesus-Rondeau. Jennifer was born on February 11, 1982 in Milford, MA.
She leaves her mother Diane M. (Sherman) Rondeau and stepfather Phillip A. Ballo of Waltham, MA; her father Paul R. Rondeau and stepmother Terry of Smithfield, RI. She is the sister of Joshua Rondeau and his wife, Quezia and their son Joshua Jr. of Framingham, MA. She leaves her mother-in-law Wanda Nunez Riveria and brother-in-law Alex Aciosta Riveria and sister-in-law Gabriela Medina Rivera all of Milford, MA She is the granddaughter of the late Gerard and Cecile (Gaudreau) Rondeau. Jennifer also leaves aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jennifer was a resident of Milford formerly of Blackstone and was a graduate of Blackstone Valley Tech. She worked as a dialysis clinician
Jennifer enjoyed cooking, word search puzzles, making mean stick figurines, crafts and listening to music. She had a big heart and contagious smile. Devoted to her family and friends, Jennifer will be greatly missed.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27th at 12:30PM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cedar St., Milford, MA. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.