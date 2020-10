Jeraldine F. Chartrand, 74, of Holliston, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Hoboken, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Madlyn (Stephens) LaPreste and Joseph Rongo. She was the wife of 31 years to Richard Chartrand of Holliston. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com