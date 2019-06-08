Milford Daily News Obituaries
|
Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
Jessie Claire Larter, 93, of Hopkinton, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Golden Pond Assisted Living in Hopkinton. Born in East Brookfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Ellen (Elstrom) and Waldo W. Simpson. She was the wife of the late Howard C. Larter. Jessie devoted her life to her husband, family and friends. She enjoyed entertaining, especially hosting parties and holiday gatherings at her home. She is survived by two sons, John Larter and his wife, Pamela, Paul Larter and his wife, Brenda all of Woodville; four siblings, Chloris Simpson of Alexandria, VA, Jane Rathburn of Hopkinton, and Waldo and John Simpson both of N. Grafton. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Darcey and her husband, Daniel, David and his wife, Justine, Alexis, Jason and his wife, Nikki, as well as five great-grandchildren, Noah, Gabrielle, Joshua, Evelyn, and Harry. She is predeceased by her sister, Lola Connaughton. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10th from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral service will take place in the funeral home on Tuesday, June 11th at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Hopkinton. Flowers will be gratefully accepted.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 8, 2019
