Jill Mary Johnson October 4th, 1963- September, 28th 2019. Jill wanted to write her own obituary. Originally from Hopedale, MA. Spent 20 years in Northboro, MA, the last 10 in beautiful St. Pete, FL. I worked as a purchase agent specializing in electronics, which I really enjoyed. I leave behind 3 daughters, Shelby and Julia LaMachia-Landolfi, Jenna Blumer and 2 grandsons, Zackary and Brendan Blumer, and you too Jason Saad! My big brother Jay Johnson and wife Joan, and Nephews. I want to thank Cousins Cheryl and Bill for her amazing gift of 2 additional years, she came to FL to be my caregiver during Chemo treatments and bone marrow transplant. A cremation and the spreading of ashes was held on October 31, 2019 in Tampa Bay. A Mass Intention will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Hopedale MA on Sunday December 1st, at 10:30 a.m. in celebration of her life.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019