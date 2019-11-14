|
Jo-Anne M. (Frieh) Kinney, 81, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering | Director, are incomplete at this time. Her complete obituary will appear in Fridays edition of the Milford Daily Newspaper. www.uptonfunerals.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019