Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo-Anne Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo-Anne M. Kinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo-Anne M. Kinney Obituary
Jo-Anne M. (Frieh) Kinney, 81, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering | Director, are incomplete at this time. Her complete obituary will appear in Fridays edition of the Milford Daily Newspaper. www.uptonfunerals.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo-Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -