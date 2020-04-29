|
Joan A. Cugini, 79, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Raymond and Angelina (DeSantis) Cugini and lived in Milford and in Bellingham most of her life. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1959. Joan retired in 1991 from the Sheraton corporation in Boston where she was employed as an executive sales representative. The family would like to thank the staff at the Genesis Milford Care Center for their years of care and also the staff at the Milford Regional Medical Center in the I.C.U. She is survived by her niece Angela Cugini-Grirad and her husband Stephen Girard off Glens Falls NY, nephew Gregory Cugini and his wife Kristi of Tucson AZ., great-nieces and nephews, Alexandra, Anthony, Christian, Brady, Matthew and Summer, and a cousin Carlie DeGaetano of Blackstone and several other cousins. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA, is honored to assist the Cugini Family. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020