Joan A. (Caruso) Lockerby, 64, a longtime resident of Millis passed away on Thursday morning April 2, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Natick, the daughter of the late Joseph and Eugenia (Ozechowska) Caruso. A graduate of Natick High School, she received her Associates Degree from MassBay Community College. In 1985 she met the love of her life Andy on a blind date. They have been married for 32 years and raised their family in Millis. Joan was a natural nurturer who loved children. While she was raising her own, she ran a home daycare for many years, where she helped shape the lives of many now young adults who still fondly remember her. She loved to travel and go anywhere at the drop of hat. In recent years she continued her education working towards her Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education through UMASS Amherst. Besides her loving husband Andrew, she is survived by her children, Christina and David, both of Millis, her grandson Lincoln, of Washington, her siblings, Henry Caruso of NV, Barbara Caruso of Natick, and Thomas Caruso of Hopedale, many nieces and nephews, and her dog Maci. The family will honor Joan's life privately due to the current health regulations. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mass General Cancer Center at Newton Wellesley. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes to support Joan's family during this difficult time, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
