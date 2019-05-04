|
Joan E. (Ristaino) Molloy, 82, of Franklin died peacefully in her home with her husband at her side, on Wednesday May 1, 2019 following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of James C. Jimmy Molloy, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. A lifelong Franklin resident she was born in Franklin to the late Anthony G. and Mary E. (Dobeck) Ristaino, and was the stepdaughter of the late Emma (Handverger) Ristaino. Raised and educated in Franklin, Joan worked as a telephone operator for the Foxboro Company. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time at her home on Singer Island Florida. In addition to her husband she is survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. She was the mother of the late James A. Molloy and sister of the late Norman C. Hoss Ristaino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Tuesday May 7th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass at 10AM in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 4, 2019