Joan E. (Norton) Randall, 77, passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020 after a period of declining health at Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston. Joan was a nurse for 55 years at Milford Regional Medical Center retiring in 2018 and a longtime resident of Hopedale. She was born in Milford in 1942, the daughter of the late John J. and Esther V. (Miller) Norton.She graduated from the former St. Marys High School in Milford and the former Framingham Union School of Nursing. Joans life centered around her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved to travel and one of her favorite destinations was St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She is survived by two daughters; Karen A. Daige of Hopedale and Lynne M. Dodge and her husband Chris of Westwood; three grandchildren Molly Martin and her fianc Moe Guilbault, Nick Daige and Sam Martin and two great-grandchildren Leila and Lydia Guilbault. Joan will be greatly missed by them along with her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by a brother John. Joan was a two time survivor of cancer and so the family requests that any memorial contributions may be made to the Oliva Fund for Cancer care https://foundation.milfordregional.org/donate/online at Milford Regional Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Hopedale. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020