|
|
Joan F. (Smith) Donegan, 85, of Milford died on October 17, 2019 at Coleman House in Northborough. she was the wife of the late Joseph S. Donegan who died in 1985. She was born in Revere; daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Keough) Smith. Joan is survived by two sons; Joseph P. Donegan and his wife Diane of Milford, Edward Donegan and his wife Karen also of Milford and a daughter Deborah Durgin and her husband David of Northborough. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 24 in St. Mary's Church, 17 Winter St. Milford. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. To read the complete obituary and leave a condolence go to www. watsoncolonialfuneral home.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019