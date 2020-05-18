|
Joan M. (Lavigne) Lancisi, 88, of Milford passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford. She was the wife of Louis A. Lancisi for 70 years. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Louis and Parmelia (Dickey) Lavigne and lived in Milford and also lived in Ocala FL until 2005 where they enjoyed life. She was a graduate of the Milford High school class of 1948. Joan had many crafts that she loved to do. She enjoyed making wedding cakes for all the family. She was an avid painter, seamstress and loved playing the organ. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Lancisi and his wife Nel of Phoenix AZ, Mark Lancisi and his wife Michelle of Milford, Paula and her husband Paul DiVitto of Milford, Carol and her husband Wayne Tomaso of Milford, a brother-in-law Kenneth Lancisi of RI, and her niece Jeanne and John Rowe of FL, fifteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Donna Croteau, two sisters Norma Sherman and Lois Lien. The family would like to thank the staff at the Blaire House of Milford for their continued care and New England Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 The Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford MA is honored to assist Joan Lancisis Family. Please visit us at | www. consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 18, 2020