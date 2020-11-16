JoAn M. (Parent) ORourke, 82, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was married to her late husband Edward ORourke for 56 years. Ed & JoAn had 4 children, Timothy ORourke of Mendon, Laurie ORourke of Bellingham, Edward, Jr. 'Ted' of Bellingham, and the late Tommy beloved son who died at age 6. She leaves her cherished 3 grandchildren Ashley, Christopher, & Dan ORourke. Born in Brockton, MA on April 17, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Doris (Frazier) Parent, Jr. JoAn also leaves her sister Ellen Parent and companion Fred of West Roxbury, MA and her sister-in-law Betty ORourke of Jacksonville, FL. JoAn was a longtime resident of Bellingham formerly of Braintree. She was a graduate of Braintree High School and graduated with high honors and proudly gave the graduation commencement speech. JoAn was a well-known and successful licensed Realtor for 45 years with Austin Associates and the last 25 years with Classic Properties in Medway. JoAn always enjoyed real estate and her customers and clients. JoAn and Ed enjoyed vacationing in Las Vegas, the Bahamas, Cape Cod and Nantasket, where they met. She enjoyed the Senior Center, St. Blaise Church, and was a member of the PTA and the Emblem Club of Franklin. JoAn will be greatly missed by her loving family and her many friends. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 18th at 9:00AM from Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Tuesday, November 17th from 6PM to 8PM at Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
or American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Ste 250, Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated. To sign guest book visit www.ca
rtiersfuneralhome. com