Joanne E. Deletti Obituary
Joanne Susie" E. Deletti, 72, passed away on November 4, 2019 after an extensive struggle with cancer. Born in Boston, daughter of the late Charles and Stella (MacDonald) Poirier of Canada and wife of the late Stephen A. Deletti, Jr. Joanne, a 1965 Hopkinton High School graduate, received her degree in Computer Science from Newbury Junior College. She was a highly valued employee at Digital Equipment Corporation for many years, while also working at the Raddison hotel in Marlborough. Joanne most recently found great pleasure working with the residents of Golden Pond in Hopkinton. Joanne was a movie enthusiast and enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving children; son Stephen Deletti III of Marlborough, daughters Andrea Foley and Danielle Torres, her son-in-laws Peter and Marko, and her three cherished grandchildren Peter, Audrey and Danika all of Florida. Joanne was the youngest of ten siblings and is survived by her sister Mary Carey in addition to her niece Marie Braley, both local residents of Hopkinton along with many nieces and nephews across the United States. Private services for immediate family were entrusted to Callanan Cronin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
