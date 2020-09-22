1/1
Joanne M. Ouellet
Joanne M. (Powell) Ouellet, 75, of Milford and formerly of Hopkinton passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 with her family by her side, after a short period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Irene (Shaw) Powell and is survived by her brother Daniel (Ted) Powell and his wife, Diane of Upton. She is predeceased by her husband of 34 years, James C. Ouellet. Joanne was employed by Cushing Hospital in Framingham from the early 1980s until its closure. She then worked at Medfield State Hospital in the activities department; where she educated patients on gardening and planting. Joanne leaves behind her three children; Cathleen Wiley Berube and her husband, Steve Berube of Millbury, a devoted son, Matthew Wiley and his wife, Kory of Blackstone, and a dedicated son, Jason Wiley and his wife, Sabrina of Hopkinton. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Nicknames include "gum Grammy" also "ice cream Grammy" and "cookie Grammy." Joanne had a deep affection for dogs, this could be observed throughout her home. She would collect miniature sculptures of cocker spaniels and display pictures of her own dogs in every room. Her devoted spaniel Jack passed in 2016 and up until her passing she expressed wanting another dog. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton. A funeral home service will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers please donate to Cocker Spaniel Rescue of New England, LLC http://csrne.org/

Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
