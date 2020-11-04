Mr. Joao V. DeSousa, 91, of Hopedale MA died Monday (November 2, 2020) at Beaumont Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of the late Maria T. (Batista) DeSousa, who died in 2018. Mr. DeSousa was born in Aveiro Portugal, the son of the late Eduardo and the late Maria Augosta (Raposo) DeSousa. He attended schools in Portugal. He came to the United States in 1964 and had resided in Brockton MA and Cambridge MA, prior to moving to Hopedale MA in 2005. Mr. DeSousa was an accomplished tailor working for 38 years Louis Mens Clothing Store in Boston MA as well as Rizzo Clothing Store in Cambridge MA. He is survived by his Daughter: Filomena, wife of Jack Rush of Mendon MA; 4 Grandchildren: Natasha, wife of Jared Barton of Hopedale MA, Verusca, wife of Jesse Mazzola of Uxbridge MA, Matthew Rush of Milford MA and Jaclyn, wife of Chad Noel of Douglas MA; 7 Great Grandchildren: Olivia Mazzola, Lillith Rush, Addison Noel, Gianna Mazzola, Joseph Barton, Corey Noel and Jackson Barton; also several nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late Eduardo DeSousa of Portugal. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the familys concerns for the wellbeing of family members and friends funeral services will be private. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery and there are no visiting hours. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
; Massachusetts Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.