Joaquim A. Valenca 71, of Milford, where he has lived since 1973, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. Born in Ardaos, Boticas, Portugal, he was the son of the late Antonio and Aldina P. (da Eira) Valenca. He was the loving husband of 46 years to Laura B. (Baia) Valenca. He had worked at the former Draper Co., Milford Shoe, and the Fenwal Company, where he was an assembler. He had served in the Army in Portugal prior to moving to the United States, and was a member of the Milford Portuguese Club. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Ana R. Rua and her husband Fernando of Milford, and Alice Miller and her husband Brian of Nottingham, NH. Brother of Jose Valenca and his wife Maria of Milford and Aurora Valenca Gomes and her husband Jose Maria Gomes of New Bedford. Grandfather of Ricardo, Jonathan, and Roberto Rua, and Kaitlyn and Nicholas Miller. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ana Maria Valenca, Jose Joaquim Valenca, and Ana Eira Valenca, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. His Funeral will be held from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Winter St., Milford. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5PM to 8PM. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020