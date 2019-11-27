|
Joaquim M. (Jack) Arruda, 81, of Milford, passed away surrounded by his family on November 25th, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was the son of the late Manuel and Maria (Moriera) Arruda, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1961 and moved to Milford in 1973. He was the husband of 29 years to Maria de Gloria (Cordeiro Machado) Arruda. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Denis Arruda and his wife Holly of Charlton, and Suzette M. Arruda and her husband Jeffrey Stamler of Milford. His step-children, Nelson Pacheco of Mendon, Suzanna Pacheco and her spouse Amarildo of Milford, Odete Pacheco of Azores, Portugal, and Grimoalda Pacheco and her spouse Wellington of Milford. He was the brother of Duarte Arruda of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew and his wife Alison Arruda, Nicholas Arruda, Ariana and Alicia Pacheco, Danielle Magalhaes, and Gabriella Inacio, and 1 great-grandson, Lincoln M. Arruda. He was predeceased by his wife Maria de Lourdes (Furtado) Arruda, his brothers Manuel, Joao, Jose, Antonio, Henrique and Tiberio Arruda, and his sister Maria. He was a member of the Milford Portuguese club and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Visiting hours at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, will be held on Friday, November 29th, 2019, from 4-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10:00AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Winter St., Milford. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019