1/
John A. Fraser
John A. Fraser Born in Brookline Ma on February 27 1947, John spent his formative years in Medfield, MA attended the Medfield Public School system through Jr. High School creating mayhem; a trend he continued through his high school years at New York Military Academy. He was very proud of his time there, where he formed many lasting friendships. After graduation, he attended Northeastern University. John started his career at the Milford Daily News and worked for almost 40 years at the Worcester Telegram and Gazette as a reporter, music reviewer and copy editor. John was a wordsmith. He loved the English language and despaired at the level to which it had fallen. His devotion to the Grateful Dead was legendary. If you wanted to hear the best version of Sugar Magnolia, he could tell you the date and venue and had a copy ( on tape however). He is predeceased by his parents John 'Jack' Fraser and Olive Fraser and hie beloved Ilsa. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years Karen (Care), his son Andrew and his fiance Jane, his brother in-law David Care and his fiance Susan Dwyer Travis, sister in-law Kathleen Care Nalley and her husband Tim nieces and nephews Jen, Chris, Kylie, and Dustin and Frank Cumberland, extended members of Nora's Family. He also leaves many friends from his T&G family, wonderful friends and neighbors especially Emma and Jack. Visiting hours will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., Medfield, Ma, 02052 on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 12 noon to 2:00 pm. Instead of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in John's name to International Wolf Center, 7100 Northland Circle N, Suite 205, Minneapolis Mn 55428 or to the Animal Rescue League 55 Anna's Pl., Dedham, Ma 02026. BEAT NAVY

Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home

September 8, 2020
John was a great colleague and friend at the T&G. Emphasis on The Evening Gazette. Will always remember going to a Blondie concert in a hockey rink on Cape Cod with him in his very small convertible (top down) in 1981 as he was reviewing the concert. My condolences to Karen and his family.
Tom Hunt
Coworker
September 8, 2020
John was a class act. One of my first friends in the newsroom. He will be missed.
Cheryl M Oliveri
Coworker
