John A. Fraser Born in Brookline Ma on February 27 1947, John spent his formative years in Medfield, MA attended the Medfield Public School system through Jr. High School creating mayhem; a trend he continued through his high school years at New York Military Academy. He was very proud of his time there, where he formed many lasting friendships. After graduation, he attended Northeastern University. John started his career at the Milford Daily News and worked for almost 40 years at the Worcester Telegram and Gazette as a reporter, music reviewer and copy editor. John was a wordsmith. He loved the English language and despaired at the level to which it had fallen. His devotion to the Grateful Dead was legendary. If you wanted to hear the best version of Sugar Magnolia, he could tell you the date and venue and had a copy ( on tape however). He is predeceased by his parents John 'Jack' Fraser and Olive Fraser and hie beloved Ilsa. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years Karen (Care), his son Andrew and his fiance Jane, his brother in-law David Care and his fiance Susan Dwyer Travis, sister in-law Kathleen Care Nalley and her husband Tim nieces and nephews Jen, Chris, Kylie, and Dustin and Frank Cumberland, extended members of Nora's Family. He also leaves many friends from his T&G family, wonderful friends and neighbors especially Emma and Jack. Visiting hours will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., Medfield, Ma, 02052 on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 12 noon to 2:00 pm. Instead of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in John's name to International Wolf Center, 7100 Northland Circle N, Suite 205, Minneapolis Mn 55428 or to the Animal Rescue League 55 Anna's Pl., Dedham, Ma 02026. BEAT NAVY



