John C. Jack Colella,78 of Franklin died peacefully, May 3, 2020 at his home with his children at his side, after a brief illness. Jack was born February 15, 1942 in Dedham and was the son of the late Vincent J and Mary F (Scarcelli), Colella. Jack lived in Franklin for over 68 years, where he raised 4 children, Dianne Feeley of Franklin, John Colella of Wrentham, Christine Molla of Wrentham and Denise Lewandowski of Franklin. Many of you may know Jack as the owner of J Colella and Son Construction, a company that he started in 1967 but a craft he started to learn at the age of 15. He was a smart businessman with high expectations and a demand for perfection. People today still say No one builds a house like Jack Colella. He taught his entire family the value of working hard, which we are forever grateful for. Once you got through that tough exterior, what you found was a kind man with one of the biggest and most generous hearts. He helped so many people any chance he had. Jack was a family man with a huge sense of humor. He has given his family so many memories that they are thankful for, such as driving them around in the old station wagon and trying desperately to embarrass them, eating Sunday dinners at Grams, attending countless Red Sox games and Spring Training events, and of course Disney trips. He taught us many life lessons along the way: the value of working hard and a dollar earned, the expectation of doing the right thing, paying on time is the only option, and dont ever buy anything you cant pay cash for | you dont ever want to owe anyone anything. He took extreme pride in his twelve grandchildren, Dawn - Marie Fernandes (Crowley) and husband Marc, Shannon Feeley, Benson Colella, Sam Colella, Charlotte Colella, Caroline Molla, Catherine Molla, Elizabeth Molla, Dana Lewandowski, Emma Lewandowski, Amanda Lewandowski and Liam Lewandowski and his two great grandsons, Jack and Danny Fernandes. He would hang on every word and would light up when they would come and visit. They too were not safe from his teasing and sarcasm; he found the most joy when they would tease him right back. He was also a farmer at heart and had a love for animals. It started at a young age with his Dad and over the years, he found such joy tending his herd of cows, the chickens and the horses. Of course, his favorites were Bud, Ginger and Luna. He had passion for baseball and loved the Red Sox. When not working, he was watching regular and pre-season games or counting down for the next season to start. Jack always made sure to keep everyone updated on Red Soxs progress. Jack could be also found at Honey Dew, hanging with the guys. But his most favorite place, and second home, was the Rome Restaurant. Gino Colace and Jack were best friends and had a special bond which continued with Ginos sons. He enjoyed talking with the Colace boys and they always took extra special care of him over the years. Jack and his long-time girlfriend Susan Fulton, enjoyed dinners together at home, sitting outside with friends on a summer night, taking long rides and of course stopping for the occasional ice cream. A special thank you to his daughter-in law and son-in laws, Debbie Colella, Christopher Feeley, Paul Molla and Michael Lewandowski for allowing his children to put him first for the last 3 years. Jack is survived by his children and their families and his girlfriend Susan Fulton of Franklin and his sister Grace Ann Colella of Franklin, his sister in-law Bunny Colella of North Carolina and his many loving nieces and nephews and his former wife Maureen Colella (Cody) of Franklin. Jack was the brother of the late Adam Colella, Lee Westhaver, Bernardo Benny Colella, Frances Boudreau, Vincent Colella, Mary Joyce, and Louise Herrick. Jack has left a great mark on his family that will never be forgotten, each and everyone us can say we were proud and grateful to have had Jack Colella in our lives. The immediate family will have a private service and burial. At a later date, the family will host a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to two charities in his memory that were very close to his heart: Friends of Franklin c/o Priscilla Cornetta, 50 Corbin Street, Franklin MA 02038 or Random Smile Project , PO Box 13 , Franklin, MA 02038. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin(www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on May 6, 2020