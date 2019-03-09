Home

John C. Tregoning, II, 86, of Franklin died peacefully, surrounded by his family on March 4, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Joan A. (Logue) Tregoning for the past 58 years. Born in Randolph, November 1, 1932, the son of the late John C. and Rose (Sylvestro) Tregoning, Mr. Tregoning had been a longtime Franklin resident. John had been a machinist at Whiting & Davis Company and had also been an engineer. He enjoyed going for long car rides, storytelling, old movies, playing pool and cooking. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Jack Tregoning of Blackstone, Janis Mitchell of Medway, Julie Denis and her husband David of Cumberland, Rhode Island and Jim Tregoning and his wife Katie of Franklin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alanna and Cailey Mitchell, Brianna and Christopher Denis and Logan and Mason Tregoning. He is also survived by two brothers and sisters His funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin at Noon. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:30-Noon. In lieu of flowers express- ions of sympathy be made in his memory to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave. Boston, MA.02118.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019
