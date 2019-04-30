|
Mr. John Cifizzari, 58, of Milford MA, died Sunday (April 28, 2019) at Norwood Hospital after an illness. Mr. Cifizzari was born in Framingham MA, the son of Alfred W. Cifizzari and the late Jeannette ((Marcus) Cifizzari. He was a graduate of Blackstone Valley Vocational High School, Class of 1978. He was first employed as a young man as a driver for Arts Towing Company in Milford. He later worked as a truck driver for Reeb Company in RI. Along with his beloved father, Alfred, of Milford MA he is survived by 2 Daughters: Jessica J. Cifizzari of Milford MA and Janine A. Cifizzari of Bellingham MA; 4 Grandchildren: Alexa, Ava, Leo and Zack; 1 Brother: Frank Cifizzari of Beijing China; 1 Sister: Linda J. Hickey of Milford MA; 1 Nephew: Joseph Hickey & 2 Grandnephews: Joseph Hickey Jr. and Robert Hickey. He was the brother of the late Alfred W. Cifizzari Jr. and the uncle of the late Patrick M. Hickey. Funeral services will be held Thursday (May 2nd) at 11:00AM at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Thursday (May 2nd) from 10am to 11am, prior to his funeral services. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01701.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019