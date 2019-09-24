Home

John E. Donovan, Jr. (Jack) of Franklin, Massachusetts, passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept 20, 2019. He is survived by his High School Sweetheart and Wife of 43 years, Nancy J. Donovan (Kelley) and his Daughters, Shannon C. Donovan of Franklin and Kelley A. Donovan of Bellingham as well as his beloved Grandson Preston J. Porzio. Jack is also survived by his four siblings, Steven B. Donovan of Millis, Barbara A. Meyers (Donovan) of Cape Cod, Michael P. Donovan of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Brian M. Donovan of Medfield, MA. Jack was a Master Plumber and owner of John E. Donovan Plumbing in Franklin, MA. He was an avid golfer, a die-hard New England Patriots fan and loved spending time with his family, friends and Grandson, Preston. Those who knew Jack, knew that If he wasnt giving you a hard time, he just didnt like you. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Thursday Sept. 26th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., from 4-8PM. A Celebration of Life reception will be held Saturday Sept. 28th, at the Franklin Country Club, 672 East Central St. from 3-6PM. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Jack to the National . Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019
