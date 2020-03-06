Home

Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
John Tracy
John F. Tracy

John F. Tracy Obituary
John F. Tracy, age 89, of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. John was the loving husband of 62 years to Eleanor (Stritch) Tracy. Born in Boston to the late Edward and Helen (Farrell) Tracy.He was a graduate of Dorchester High School of 1949 and then attended Boston College and was a graduate of 1960. He was also an Air Force veteran. John worked in the aerospace and defense field at Raytheon for over 35 years. John was a supportive dad and attended all his kids sporting events. He loved that he was a New England Patriots season ticket holder for over 50 years. John is survived by his wife Eleanor; sons John F Tracy Jr, and his wife Denise of Milford and David Tracy and his wife Bethany of Milford; grandchildren David, Kevin, Sean, Tyler, Shaylyn, David Jr, Michael and Juliana; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. At the familys request, services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, Framingham. For online directions and guestbook log onto www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020
