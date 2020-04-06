|
John "Jack" Farrar, Jr., 92, of Hopedale, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Milford Regional Medical Center following heart complications. He was married to his beloved wife, Paula (Luisetti) Farrar, for 64 years. Jack was a proud lifelong resident of Hopedale. He attended St. Mary's School in Milford and Hopedale Public Schools. Jack was employed at Draper Corporation in Hopedale, General Motors in Framingham, and was President of Farrar and Carty Trucking in Hopedale. As a teenager, he served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II in the Atlantic Theater. Jack also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He deployed to the Republic of Korea with the 981st Field Artillery Battalion of the 41st Infantry Division. Jack received an honorable discharge at the rank of Sergeant First Class. At the time of his death, Jack was an elected official in the Town of Hopedale | likely the oldest currently serving elected official in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at 92 years old. Jack enjoyed serving as a Road Commissioner for the Town of Hopedale for well over 30 years. Jack truly loved the Town of Hopedale. He enjoyed spending time in Marco Island, FL, Myrtle Beach, SC, and, most of all, at his beach house in Hills Beach, ME. He profoundly loved his family, gardening, the outdoors and was an avid fan of both the Red Sox and Patriots. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Trisha (Farrar) Kay of Manchester, NH, and Ellen (Farrar) Bishop and her husband Donald of Upton, as well as his son, John Jeffrey Farrar of Canterbury, CT. He loved his seven grandchildren, Kyle, Lyndsey, James, Brady, Angela, John Patrick, and Paula Ann, as well as his two great-grandchildren Kate and Rhys. Jack was predeceased by his sister, Mary Brennan of Milford. He is survived by sisters, June Ghelli of Heflin, LA and Fran Norton of Centerville, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jack also leaves behind his best friends, Lenny Izzo and Bob DePonte. Under the direction of the Edwards Funeral Home (www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com), Jack will be buried in Hopedale Village Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date as a result of the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Foundation.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 6, 2020