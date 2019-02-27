|
John J. Cafarelli Jr. (Caf), 71 of Rotunda West, FL and So. Dennis, MA, passed away suddenly Feb 7th, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was the husband of Christine (Nelson). John was born in Milford, MA, the son of the late John J. Cafarelli Sr. and the late Louise (Venditti) Cafarelli of Milford, MA. He was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1965. He enlisted in the US Army in 1968, serving in Germany as a MP. John retired from Verizon where he was employed as a Construction Lineman. In addition to his wife Christine, he is survived by his brother, Stephen Cafarelli and his wife Deborah of Milford, MA. Their two sons, John S. Cafarelli and his girlfriend, Pam Moriarty of Randolph, MA and David J. Cafarelli of Newton, MA. Two step-children, Kerri Medeiros and her husband Tom Thomas of Wayne, ME, Jared Medeiros and his wife Emily of Sharon, MA. Four grandchildren, Kourtney Souza of TX, Kameron Souza and Kaitlin Souza of ME and Lilah Medeiros of Sharon, MA. John is also survived by three Brother-in-laws and five Sister-in-Laws and their spouses as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Caf also leaves his best four legged friend, Snorkel. John was a life member of the Hoboken Citizens Club, Milford, MA having joined at the age of 18. A member of the Moose Lodge and the AMVETS in Englewood, FL. John loved to spend time traveling with his wife, Christine. He especially enjoyed time spent at their home, in So. Dennis, MA, going to the beach with family and friends. To honor Cafs wishes, he will be cremated; the funeral arrangements will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined by the family.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019