Mr. John J. arroll, of Natick, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2020. He was 53 years old. John was born in Boston on March 10, 1967, the son of John J. Carroll and the late Therese (Lane) Carroll. He was raised in Weymouth, lived in Natick for many years and recently moved to Waltham. He was a proud Double Eagle having graduated from both Boston College High School and Boston College class of 1989, where he earned his degree in Economics. He would later earn his Masters in Finance from Bentley University. John had a successful career in Commercial Real Estate and most recently worked as a financial analyst for Taurus Investment Holdings in Boston. He was an avid hockey player and enjoyed playing with his friends in the Natick Hockey League and the Wednesday night skate, but his favorite person to skate with was his son, John. He enjoyed many days in a cold rink watching his son play for the Concord Carlisle Patriots. John had an exceptionally kind heart and loved animals, especially his two dogs. He passed his love of animals on to his daughter, Lydia and was filled with enormous pride watching her compete in Dressage for the UMass Amherst Equestrian team. John always said his greatest joy in life was being John and Lydia's father. Family was most important to John and he was proud of his blended family with Kelly and the kids; John, Lydia, Jake and Mackenzie. They enjoyed family vacations, skiing and going to the beach. Some of his happiest moments were with his love, Kelly on their boat, Two Seas, in Manchester-by-the-Sea. John was a true gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor and a great smile. He was fun to be around and enjoyed the simple things and everyday moments. He was a loyal best friend to many from all areas of his life and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his children John and Lydia Carroll, his life partner Kelly Capra and her children Jake and Mackenzie, his father John J. Carroll and siblings, Michael Carroll and his wife, Marie Habib Carroll, of Wellesley and Kristin Carroll Wheeler and her husband, Ben Wheeler, of Pleasanton, California. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many dear friends and extended family. A private service will be held, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to amily Reach, 142 Berkeley Street, 4th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. https://familyreach.org/ Dnate/ To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 28, 2020