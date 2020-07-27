1/
John J. Griffin
John J. Griffin of Millis, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Milford Regional Medical Center after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was 74 years old, and he was the son of the late Lawrence F. 'Duke' and Kathleen (Parsons) Griffin. John was the devoted father of Megan Bickford and her husband Dale of Millis, Amanda Griffin and her husband John Hillis of Millis, and Jeffrey Dow and his wife Lisa of Waterloo, IA. He was also a proud grandfather to Dylan, Evan, Reese, Luke and Ayla, and to two step-granddaughters Megan and Courtney. John was predeceased by his sister Janet Simpson, but leaves behind his brother Lawrence Griffin and his wife Elizabeth, brother Kevin Griffin and his wife Debra, brother Paul Griffin and his wife Lorraine, and brother in-law James as well as many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a burial service for John on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:00 AM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Auburn Rd., Millis. Face coverings will be required and we ask that everyone maintain a safe distance. John loved and supported his Town of Millis. In Johns memory, please consider making a donation to the Millis Food Pantry, 142 Exchange St, Millis, MA 02054 or to Friends of Millis Council on Aging, 900 Main St, Millis, MA 02054.

Published in Milford Daily News on Jul. 27, 2020.
July 26, 2020
I don't know you I'm so sorry to hear about your dad's passing he is now resting in peace may god be with you and your family you are all in my prays always remember the good times you had with him
Lorraine Butler
