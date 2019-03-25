|
John James Kelly, age 59, died March 22, 2019 in his home in North Attleboro. He leaves his wife of 19 years, Donna (Wyllie) Kelly, his brothers Stephen Frechette and his wife Bea of Douglas, MA, Michael Frechette and his wife Christina of Mesa, AZ, his sisters Gloria (Frechette) Minton and her husband Elmer of Mansfield, MA, Donna Frechette of Bellingham, MA, Patricia (Kelly) Hatfield and her husband Craig of Goldvein, VA, Kathleen Kelly of South Boston, MA, his son Shane and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Born in Boston, on August 31, 1959, he was the son of the late Helen (Manning) and Patrick Kelly. He was raised in Franklin and worked as a CDL truck driver for many years. John was passionate about his companion dogs Bruin and Bentley, who he cared for during the last years of his life. He was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, boating and landscaping. Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 27, from 5 | 8 p.m. at Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com), 3 Barber Street, Medway, MA. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Josephs Church, Medway, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Johns memory to the animal rescue MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019